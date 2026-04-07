Obituary: Lori Lee Mendenhall-Hammer

Lori Mendenhall-Hammer, 68, of Great Falls, passed away on March 30, 2026. Lori was born May 26, 1957, to Doug and Lorraine Mendenhall in Cut Bank, she and her family moved to Great Falls in 1966 so her brother Dougie could attend the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind.

She attended Great Falls High School and graduated in 1975. After graduation, Lori spent a month in New Zealand traveling with friends. She started working at the car rental oﬃce at the Great Falls International Airport then eventually as a TSA agent where she met the love of her life Dennis Hammer. Dennis worked for Northwest Airlines. Shortly after meeting Dennis, Lori started her 20+ year career as a ticket agent at Northwest Airlines.

Dennis and Lori married on May 8, 1987. This union blessed them with their daughter, Alecia. Lori was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She liked doing ceramics for all the holidays and shared the pieces with her family. She was always up for a game of Pinocle and enjoyed board games. She liked reading, sewing, fishing, and camping with her family. When Alecia became a competitive ice skater, Lori served on the Great Falls Figure Skating Club board.

Lori made a career change when Northwest Airlines closed, and worked for the Benefis Healthcare System, she was just awarded a pin for her 15 years of service.

People enjoyed working with Lori, she was always professional, organized, and pleasant to be around. She had a contagious laugh that everyone loved and we will always remember.

Lori is survived by her daughter, Alecia; son-in-law, Zach Gloege; and grandson, Camden who was the light of her life. Her sister, Leona (David) Somerfeld and nephews, Dustin, Corbett (Lindsay), and Bomont from Power; brother, Ed (Julie) Mendenhall and nephews, Chad, Brad, and Matt of Great Falls; great-nephews, Javy, Kade, and Gray; and great-nieces, Jersey (Charles) Hostetler, Henley, and Aspen.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennis Hammer; grandson, Brayden; brother, Doug “Dougie” Mendenhall; great-nephew, Zane Somerfeld; and parents, Doug and Lorraine Mendenhall.

A celebration of life is planned on April 24, 2026, from 1-3 pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 1500 9th Street South, Great Falls, entrance is in the back. Light food will be oﬀered in a potluck-style setting, feel free to bring something to share! Refreshments and adult beverages available at the bar for purchase.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a rare disease foundation of your choosing. Lori’s grandson passed away at 14 months old from GM-1.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.