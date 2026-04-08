Obituary: Queenie Rose (Henderson) Coster

Queenie Rose (Henderson) Coster, 84, of Black Eagle, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

A vigil with a rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, with a funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2026, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Queenie was born on December 28, 1941, in Great Falls, Montana to William “Frank” and Mary (Hammett) Henderson. She and her siblings grew up in Great Falls. She attended grade school at St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School. After graduating, she became a wife, marrying Thomas in 1961 and a mother to Kelly and Doug. In later years she began working at the bowling alley, then on to work as a bank teller for 19 years until becoming a technician at the Walmart Optical Department where she retired. In her retired years she would have breakfast with her grade school friends and go to exercise classes.

Queenie was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She and her family would spend as much time as they could at Canyon Ferry and Holter Lake. She loved putting together jigsaw puzzles, reading recipe books (and trying out the recipes on her family), and putting her favorite recipes on recipe cards for future generations to enjoy. She loved spending quiet time with her cats, Danny and Harmony, and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her children, Kelly (Mike) McHugh and Doug Coster; sister, Linda Henderson; five grandchildren, Brandy (Cory), Tiffany, Catherine (Brandon) “Catee,” Sierra, and Patrisha “Trisha;” and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents, William “Frank” and Mary; brothers, James “Pat” and Kenneth; grandson, Curtis; and cat, Danny.

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