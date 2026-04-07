Obituary: William L Robbins

William Leslie Robbins, known to just about everyone as Bill or "Billy Boy," passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 31, 2026, in Belt, Montana. He was 69 years old.

Bill was born on March 20, 1957, in Helena, Montana, to Ivan L. Robbins and Edith Toney. He grew up with a big family and a bigger personality, and from an early age it was clear that Bill was the kind of guy who could light up any room he walked into. He was funny, witty, genuine, and never afraid to be exactly who he was. Whether he was cracking jokes, lending a hand, or just sitting around swapping stories, Bill had a way of making people feel like they mattered.

One of the proudest chapters of Bill's life was becoming a father and mentor to his four children, Danielle, Lucas, Travis, and Austin. He poured everything he had into raising them, and he did it with love, grit, and sacrifice. Later in life, becoming a grandfather to his grandson Jayden and granddaughter Serenity brought him joy that was impossible to miss.

Bill was a man of many talents and passions. He was a skilled guitar player, a dedicated woodworker, and an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing across Montana's Big Sky Country. He cherished riding his Harley with friends, and he was the kind of worker who gave everything he had to whatever was in front of him. More than anything, though, Bill loved spending time with the people he cared about.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan L. Robbins and Edith Toney; brother, Robert Robbins. He is survived by his beloved companion, Tina Robbins; daughter, Danielle Robbins; sons, Lucas, Travis, and Austin Robbins; grandchildren, Jayden and Serenity Almon; sisters, Elizabeth Schweitzer, Karri Moore, and Beth Rood; brothers, Alan King, Fred King, and Lawrence King; along with many friends who loved him dearly.

May he find peace and wide-open roads on the other side.

A Celebration of Life for William Robbins will be held Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tap Room in Shelby, Montana, with live music, catered food, and drinks. On Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, there will be an ash spreading bike run with friends and family. All are welcome, and the family appreciates your condolences during this time. Come join us for one last party for Billy Boy.

Let's ride!

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.