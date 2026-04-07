Obituary: Valerie Ann Gossard

Valerie Ann Gossard (Moore), aged 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on April 4, 2026.

Valerie was born on June 22, 1952, in Conrad, Montana, to Chester Herschel Moore and Nancy Bertha Moore. She graduated from high school and later earned a Secretarial Certificate from Link’s School of Business in Boise, Idaho.

Valerie worked in retail and management for Town Pump for 16 years. She enjoyed many creative hobbies, including cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, and crochet, and especially loved decorating for Christmas. Valerie also enjoyed watching movies, listening to classic country music, dancing, and playing billiards.

She is survived by her sons, Sean Alan Gossard of Woodland, California, and Luke Ryan Gossard of Murrieta, California; sisters, Karen McWaters of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Karmen Mollerstrom of Albany, Oregon; and three grandchildren.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Herschel Moore and Nancy Bertha Moore.

A small funeral service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Conrad, Montana; on April 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.