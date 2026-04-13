Obituary: Lillian Luella Sayler

Lillian Sayler joined her Lord and Savior on April 10, 2026.

She was born and raised in the small, close-knit community of Underwood, North Dakota, to August and Lillie Sayler. As the fifth of eleven children, she learned the values of family early on. She married Melvin Wageman, with whom she had one son, Ricky, and three daughters, Bobby, Cindy, and Pam. Later, she remarried Melvin Max and welcomed two more daughters, Cherie and Kathy Jo.

In time, life brought Lillian to Choteau, Montana, where she embraced her role as a cook at the Teton County Nursing Home, adding a little extra love to every meal she prepared and touching the lives of many.

After retiring, Lillian devoted herself to being the best grandmother and a loving daycare provider to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In total, she cherished fourteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Lillian's deep faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she held a heartfelt wish that her family would come to know the Lord so they could all be together again in Heaven.

She is preceded in death by her parents, August and Lillie Sayler; brothers, Harold, Marvin, Wesley, and Mark; sisters, Irene and Marjorie; and son, Ricky. She is survived by her daughters, Bobby Unruh, Cindy Kongslie, Pam Hoge, Cherie Risser, and Kathy Maldonado, along with her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lillian Luella Sayler will be forever remembered for her warmth, faith, and the love she shared with everyone around her.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Schnider and O’Connell Funeral Home and a private family burial in Underwood North Dakota April 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

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