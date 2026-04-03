Obituary: Margery Ellen Johnsten

Margery “Marge” Ellen Johnsten (Kelley) died on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by her loving children, who while grieving her death, take joy and hope in the promises made to Marge in her baptism.

Marge was born in Osage, Iowa, on June 14, 1942, the daughter of Helene (Tyrrell) and Sidney Merrill Kelley. At age 4, Marge’s mother died in an accident and her father married Bernice Burns who was a loving and caring stepmother. Marge spent the entirety of her childhood in Osage, Iowa, attending Osage Community High School, Class of 1960. After graduation, she attended the University of Iowa (1960-1962) and later finished her college education, receiving a B.A. in Elementary Education in 1981 from the College of Great Falls (Montana). Marge married Richard Alan Johnsten on July 18,1962, in Osage, Iowa. In the early years of their marriage, Marge taught 4th grade at St. Peter’s Catholic School in Roswell, New Mexico (1962-1965). Additionally, she worked for 20 years as a substitute teacher in Great Falls, Montana. Rick’s Air Force career took them to Roswell, NM; Great Falls, MT; Vandenburg AFB, CA; Montgomery, AL; Cheyenne, WY; and Minot, ND.

During Marge and Rick’s 55-year marriage, they welcomed three children: Christina Marie, Jennifer Arlene, and Christian Taylor. Marge was deeply committed to her family and church. Marge dedicated a significant amount of time to nurturing her grandchildren, resulting in very close relationships with them. For decades Marge volunteered at Peace Hospice, Trinity and Peace Lutheran churches, and many local nursing homes and assisted living facilities hosting Bible studies and leading music.

Marge had many interests and hobbies including camping, canoeing (including the legendary Labor Day weekend with the Trinity Lutheran Pairables), wildflower identification, gardening, and RV travel with Rick. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football fan. Go Hawks! At the time of her death, Marge was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church where she spent endless hours on the gardens, taught Vacation Bible School, hosted Bible studies, and supported written ministry to the homebound and sick.

Marge is survived by her children, Rev. Christina (Trina) Johnsten (Dennis Trotter) of Helena, MT, Jennifer Woods (Dan) of Great Falls, MT, and Christian Johnsten of Studio City, CA; grandchildren, Claire and Emily Woods, step-grandchildren, Brittney Theissen and Matthew Woods; nephews, Skip and Dennis Kelley; and nieces, Anna Kotselas and Sara Hanson.

Marge was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, stepmother, and brother, Sidney (Skip) Merrill Kelley.

Services will be held at Bethel Lutheran, 1009 18th Ave SW, Great Falls, MT 59405, on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 4:00 PM, with a reception to follow. Committals will take place at Highland Cemetery, in a private ceremony.

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