Obituary: Millard Martin “Jack” Norman

Millard Martin “Jack” Norman, a lifelong Montanan, rancher, entrepreneur, pilot and devoted family man, passed away of natural causes on March 20, 2026, at the age of 98. Jack was born August 8, 1927 in Lewistown, Montana, to Martin and Hannah Norman, Jack grew up on the family ranch on Plum Creek, about 40 miles from Lewistown, with three sisters.

From an early age he learned the value of hard work, independence and resourcefulness—riding horseback five miles to grade school and working the Judith River breaks where the family summered their cattle. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, Jack returned to Lewistown and, with fellow serviceman Don Pfau, opened an army-surplus business known locally as “2 G.I.s With Real Buys.”

On August 23, 1947, he married Carole Wilber. The couple had five children: David, Kaye, Tom, Doug and Cindy, who were all born in Lewistown. Always a visionary with a practical streak, Jack answered the call of Montana’s Hi-Line and moved his family in 1954 to Havre and opened the GI store on 1st Street. The name later was changed to Norman’s Ranch and Sportswear and moved to its current location on 3rd Avenue in 1966. Over the years he built the store into a regional institution, mentoring employees and inspiring many to enter the western retail trade—one of whom opened a western store in Roundup.

Jack and Carole also purchased a ranch in the Bearpaws south of Havre which became their beloved getaway. Jack’s entrepreneurial spirit extended to helping the next generation. He put legs beneath his ideas, launching his sons into retail: Norman’s Ranchwear stores in Butte, run by David, and in Cut Bank (established 1979), run by Doug. Together with David, Jack also built and operated Rushmore Waterslide Park in Rapid City beginning in 1984. For many summers he and Carole worked there until 1999—creating a place full of cherished memories for grandchildren who affectionately called it “Grampid City.”

A man of many talents, Jack later helped his son Tom return to the family ranch on Plum Creek. Jack fixed up the old bunkhouse which became his and Carole’s camp. Even in tough seasons—such as harsh spring snowstorms during the first calving season—Jack was back in the saddle, helping where needed and driving between homes to support family and ranch operations. Jack took great pride in his children’s achievements. He especially admired his daughter Kaye and her husband Scott for taking on Norman’s and helping it thrive. He loved to travel with Kaye and Scott to watch his granddaughters and great-grandchildren play sports. He followed local news and community happenings closely—never missing a clipping—and delighted in calling family members to drop everything and come help him with some new project or adventure.

In later years Jack spent winters in Palm Springs with daughter Cindy and her husband Scott, enjoying the warmth so much he added an addition there to have his own “camp.” He and son Tom would travel together to visit friends in Arizona, always ready for the next excursion. Jack’s favorite pastime was time in “the hills”—his place in the Bearpaws—where he worked on projects with grandchildren and great-grandchildren in tow. He was an avid pilot.

Through the years he flew his Piper Cub PA11 to and from the ranch on Plum Creek landing on a fairly smooth grassy air strip. Jack loved flying to events such as the Reno Air Races in his beloved Piper Comanche (N7246P). In 2021 he was honored with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, a recognition of a lifetime of safe flying. Jack lived a full, adventurous and prosperous life, generous with his time, knowledge and encouragement.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Wilber Norman; his sisters Lillian and Neta; his son David Norman in 1992, granddaughter Jolyn Young in 1992, son-in-law Scott Young in 2019 and granddaughter Jamie Young in 2022.

He is survived by his sister Patricia Carr; son Tom Norman and wife Susie (Plum Creek); daughter Kaye Young (Havre); son Doug Norman and wife Kim (Cut Bank); daughter Cindy (Norman) Schmid and husband Scott (Portland, OR); 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter, and also his much loved in-laws, the Wilbers from the Lewistown area.

The family welcomes memories and stories of Jack’s life—his warmth, leadership and adventurous spirit touched many, and his legacy will be carried forward by the generations he inspired.

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