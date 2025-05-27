Obituary: Robert Lesley Lander

Bob was a man who knew who he was and never apologized for it. He didn’t follow the crowd, he didn’t chase trends, and he never pretended to be anyone but himself. He carved his own path with grit, humor, and an unforgettable personality. He was a man of action, a “Quiet Hero” in everyday life. From big gestures to the smallest acts of kindness, his generosity wasn’t what he did - it was who he was.

To know Bob was to experience genuine generosity. He gave without asking, helped without hesitation, and loved fiercely.

He lived life to the fullest and authentically. He was a father, grandfather, partner, great grandfather and friend whose loyalty ran deep and love was steadfast. He might not have said it in flowery words, but you always knew where you stood with him.

Bob loved his family, friends, and his golf clubs - though not always in that order. The course was his happy place, and his short game was the stuff of a legend (or at least good stories).

Bob is survived by his significant other, Terrie Kessner; daughter Kim Lander; grandson Blake Moynahan (Joey); granddaughter Tessa Traynham (Tyler); great-granddaughter Londyn and his brother Rickie Lander (Sherry)

In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made toward a memorial bench in Bob’s honor at his one and only golf course, Eagle Falls Golf Club. This bench will be a place to remember him and the countless hours doing what he did best and loved so much.

