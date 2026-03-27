Obituary: Ronald Neil Thomas

On March 16, 2026, Ron was found at rest in bed. Born in 1943 to Reece and Ann Thomas, he lived a full life defined by hard work and the simple pleasures of a cold beer and a hot steam.

A proud Navy veteran, he transitioned from the sea to a career as a TV repairman and later a bar owner, eventually enjoying a well-earned retirement in Black Eagle.

Known for his stubborn streak and his love for the "good life," he spent his final days keeping the nurses on their toes and enjoying a steady supply of candy brought by his loyal friend, Vaughn.

He was preceded in death by his daughter baby girl Thomas (Dede), Brother William "Billy", father Reece, Mother Ann and daughter, Misty (Renita). His legacy is carried on by his daughters, Lisa Thomas (DeDe) and Jennifer Johnson (Renita); his granddaughters, Maddysun and Savanah Johnson; and his great-grandchild, Zakarii Johnson.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal services. He asked that those who knew him not dwell on his passing, but rather remember him in his favorite spots—the hot tub or the steam room.

His ashes will be released alongside his brother, father and daughter, with a portion returned to the ocean where he once served.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.