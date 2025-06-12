Obituary: Stephen A. Andrus

Stephen A. Andrus, known as “Steve”, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, in Great Falls. He was born on March 20, 1950, in San Francisco, California.

In 1999, Steve pursued a new chapter in life by taking a real estate course. He went on to Missoula to take his broker’s exam and proudly passed. He spent the next 25 years in the real estate business, serving clients with honesty and dedication.

Before real estate, Steve began his career as a mechanic at a Chevrolet service station. He had a passion for mechanics and eventually owned multiple service stations, operating his own business for over 50 years. In 1978, out of more than a hundred service stations, Steve was proudly voted Dealer of the Year. He was recognized for his outstanding service and commitment to excellence.

Steve also worked at Albertsons for five years, supporting and working alongside his wife. In addition, he volunteered for the Great Falls Search and Rescue team, giving back to his community whenever he could.

He loved fishing, hunting, and traveling especially to the Philippines! One of his favorite sayings was: “It’s burning daylight! It’s 4:30 in the morning,- the day’s almost over! Let’s go!”

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Rosemarie C. Andrus; his son, Stephen Andrus Jr.; his nephew, Jesse Smith; and his nieces, Kathy (Tom) Paliga and Cynthia (Matt) Ballinger. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Montana A. Whittaker; his brother, Lawrence J. Andrus; and his sisters, Diana Jean Reilly and Barbara Blom.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.