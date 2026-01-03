Obituary: Treacie Eileen Burback

Treacie Eileen Burback (Stephens), 68, of Great Falls, Montana, peacefully passed away December 6, 2025, in Murray, Utah. Following abdominal surgeries on July 28, 2025, and August 5,2025, she courageously embarked on a prolonged journey of physical rehabilitation and healing. Despite her strength and perseverance, subsequent medical complications ultimately took their toll.

She was born on August 6, 1957, in Great Falls, Montana, to Marjorie Mary Stephens (Tubman) and Tracy Valentine Stephens Jr. Treacie was named after her father—the man she tragically never had the chance to meet due to his untimely death four months prior to her birth, but whom she is hopefully getting to know now.

Treacie was the beloved wife, for over 40 years, to Jerry Burback of Great Falls; and a devoted mother to her daughters, Julianne Sanderson (Andrew) of Toston and Jennifer Doughty (Robert) of Helena. She was a proud and deeply loving grandmother to Tuff, Sawyer, and Gus Sanderson, and Harper Doughty— this role being one of her greatest joys in life. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Jo Lusin (Gary) of Bozeman and Kathleen Butts (Jim) of Bigfork; her brothers, Tom Stephens of Fremont, CA and Jim Stephens (Lesa) of Ronan; and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and sister-in-law, Mary Stephens.

Treacie was profoundly involved in her daughters’ lives, never missing an activity, school project, or important event. She was actively involved in Girl Scouts with her girls and served in the PTA throughout their school years, always present, supportive, and encouraging. No matter the circumstance, she was always just a text or a phone call away.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Montana and dedicated much of her career to books and learning, managing B. Dalton and later Barnes & Noble bookstores. In her later years, she worked as a legal assistant with Lawrence A. Anderson Attorney at Law, a role in which she truly excelled. Known for going above and beyond, Treacie approached her work with diligence, integrity, and care—never giving less than 100 percent. She was an ambitious woman—sometimes too ambitious—and while she may have been a bit of a procrastinator, it only meant she was often found burning the midnight oil to ensure everything was done perfectly.

Outside of work, Treacie was always up for an adventure, no matter how big or small. She was a true foodie who loved discovering and enjoying great food. She loved watching tennis and football (Go Griz!), as well as being a devoted connoisseur of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, rarely missing an episode. Quick-witted with a playful sense of humor, she loved teasing those she cared about and had a gentle spirit that put people at ease.

She was the ultimate problem solver—there was never a problem she met that she couldn’t solve. She was everyone’s go-to person, whether for a technology issue, advice, or a clothing item that needed to be hemmed, stitched, or mended—even a wedding dress made! Everything she touched was done with care, precision, and pride.

Fiercely and unapologetically loyal, Treacie was everyone’s biggest cheerleader and a constant, steady presence in the lives of those she loved. She was loving, selfless, kind, generous, creative, crafty, detail-oriented, and endlessly thoughtful. She was always there—without hesitation, without condition—the heart of her family, and the best wife, mother, and grandmother.

Her legacy of love, loyalty, and quiet strength will live on in the lives she touched and the memories she leaves behind. Treacie’s favorite flower was the sunflower—when you see one, may you always be reminded of her.

Like a sunflower, she always turned toward the light,

steadfast, bright, and strong,

bringing warmth and joy to everyone around her

and reminding us where to look when days felt dark.

A memorial service will be held on January 3, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, MT at 1:00 pm, 1410 13th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Please feel free to wear vibrant colors to reflect Treacie’s joyful personality and vibrant spirit! Above all else, wear whatever you are most comfortable in, as that is what Treacie would have wanted!

As one of Treacie’s passions was to be crafty and creative, she would be so honored to help and allow others to find a creative outlet. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, specifically the Art Departments, in loving memory of Treacie Burback.

