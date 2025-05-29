Obituary: Valerie Louise Anne Dobbs

Valerie Louise Anne (Barbe) Dobbs passed away unexpectedly from heart complications on May 4, 2025. Valerie was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1954. She was the younger daughter of Roland Alfred Barbe and Irene G. (Pilch) Barbe. Because her father worked for the Armed Forces, the family moved every few years. As a child, Valerie lived in Holyoke, MA; Burlington, NJ; Belleville, IL; various towns throughout Germany; Lutherville, MD; and Anchorage, AK. Her family eventually settled in Litchfield, CT.

In Germany, American kids attended the large regional American schools on the military bases. Both Val and her sister were in “the smartest class” at their schools, and Val nearly always made the honor roll, often with high honors. Val took gymnastics classes for a couple of years, along with art classes as she enjoyed drawing cartoons. Val’s other childhood hobbies included swimming, ice skating, and bike riding.

Upon graduating from West Anchorage High School in 1972, Val attended the University of Alaska in Fairbanks. She received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1976. This was followed by a master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Arizona in Phoenix, where she learned American Sign Language.

Throughout her married life, Valerie lived in Phoenix, AZ; Woodland Park, CO; and finally Great Falls, MT, where she resided from 1996 until her death. Valerie was known throughout the community for her passion for education, arts, and culture. During her daughters’ school years, Valerie played an active role with the PTA and Bison Boosters. You may remember “Mama Dobbster” as the 50/50 gal, sporting her bison hat as she walked up and down the bleachers selling tickets at GFH Bison games!

Val’s legacy lives on through the countless students she believed in over the years as an educator. She worked for the Great Falls Public Schools district for many years, primarily as a tutor and advocate for Native American students in middle and high school. She also worked at various local colleges, and up until her passing, was a substitute teacher at Great Falls Central Catholic High School.

Valerie had a passion for the open road, enjoying road trips to the many beautiful towns in Montana and beyond. Her love for travel has been passed down to her daughters and their families. Val also loved walking around Gibson Park and Giant Springs, had an eye for photography, and was an avid reader.

Valerie leaves behind her daughters, Andrea (Ghassan) Hammo of Richmond, VA and Katharine (Anthony) Alleven of Minneapolis, MN; as well as grandchildren, Yazan and Leila Hammo and Erik and Theodore Alleven. She also leaves her sister, Adrienne Barbe of Connecticut, as well as many cousins in Massachusetts and Montreal, Canada.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.