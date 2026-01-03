Obituary: Verda "Corky" Correne Moraskie

Verda "Corky" Moraskie, age 85 of Great Falls, MT was promoted to Glory on December 23, 2025, from complications of a Stroke at Benefis Pease Hospice. She was born on December 3, 1940, in Great Falls, MT and was raised here.

At 17 years old she met the love of her life, Harry "Phil" Moraskie while he was stationed at Malmstrom AFB. They brought 5 beautiful children into their marriage.

She was a lifelong member of the Salvation Army Church where she was involved in Home League and Adult Fellowship. She was the Manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Great Falls, MT for 25 years until she reached retirement age.

She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 56 years, Phil Moraskie; son, Phillip Moraskie; sister, Faye Patton; and son-in-law, Daniel Wells.

She is survived by her siblings, Don Herold and Tami Wycoff; children, Richard (Wendy) Moraskie, Renee (Joe) Aafedt, Pam Wells, and Michael Moraskie; grandchildren, Stephanie Koski, Megan Watkins, Craig Wells, Ben Wells, and McKenna Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jax Johnson and Lucas Koski.

Until we meet again Mom, know that you are loved, cherished, and will be missed so very much. God took you home to be with Dad, the love of your life.

Upon her request, there will be no services. Donations can be made to The Salvation Army or Shriner's Children Hospital.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.