Obituary: William T. "Bill" Gomer

William T. Gomer, Bill, 78, passed away from natural causes peacefully at home, surrounded by family and loved ones. Bill was born to Alice (Egeland) and Vernon (Bud) Gomer on August 6, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana.

Bill and his sisters, Diane and Jude, enjoyed days of adventure and folly growing up on the south side of Great Falls. Days included exploring with his best friend, Doug Robinson, and cousin, Jerry Prugh. Bill felt very lucky because of his “good family and understanding parents.” He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1966 and attended Northern Montana College.

Bill was the third generation of a family-owned business that started in Great Falls in 1938. He began working at Gomer’s Diesel & Electric, Inc. while still in grade school, learning all the different functions of business. In 1972, Bill opened a branch in Missoula, and a few years later, he expanded to Belgrade with his father. Bill was proud to be a long-standing board member of the Association of Diesel Specialists. He grew his business into the online world with US Diesel Parts.com. Bill was proactive and forward-thinking in the world of business.

As a young boy, Bill’s family made lasting memories at Swan Lake, where he learned to water ski, which became a passion. In the early eighties, Bill purchased a cabin on Flathead Lake, where many wonderful memories were made with family and friends. One of Bill’s favorite Flathead traditions was to waterski at midnight on his birthday each year. He spent summers rebuilding docks, inventing mechanical devices, and entertaining at his favorite place in Gravel Bay.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Diane Gomer (Dan) Dailey. He is survived by his longtime companion, JoAnne Stewart and family, Amy (Randy) Stemple, Nick (Buffie) Stewart, and Moe (Kim) Johnson, his beloved nephew Scott (Joan) Dailey, niece Ali (Jason) Brantley, sister Jude Gomer (Rich) Daniels, nephew Jeremy Daniels, and niece Rhiannon Daniels. He was Uncle Bill to Drew, Brooke, Julia, and Justin. He was Grandpa Bill to Morgan, Katy, Kylie, Lindsay, Wylee, and Sawyer.

Bill never met a stranger. His friendly, generous spirit drew people in, and his kindness kept them close. Bill enjoyed traveling, dining, and attending events with many special long-time friends. A successful businessman and a truly kind person, he had a rare gift that made everyone feel welcome and valued. His memory lives on in all of us who are better people from knowing and loving Bill.