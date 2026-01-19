Obituary: William Walter Little

William Walter Little was born in Gratztown, Pennsylvania and passed away peacefully in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by his family on January 15th, 2026, at the age of 79. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and loyalty.

William lived a life filled with passion, connection, and deep love for those closest to him. In his youth, he was an accomplished athlete with a lifelong love for sports-especially baseball, which remained his favorite. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and could be found cheering them on.

William had a strong appreciation for the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing in his youth. He also enjoyed the excitement of horse racing and going to watch rodeos. He found joy in playing craps and sharing laughter with family and friends.

Above all else, William loved his family. He cherished time spent with them and took great pride in each of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sharing different hobbies and special bonds with every one of them. His love, presence, and dedication will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

He is survived by his wife Sharalyn Little of Great Falls; four children, Bill (Shonna) Little of Bigfork; Colette (Jimmy) Hiteshew of Zelienople, PA; Loni (Ryan) Reeves of Great Falls; and Wes (Liz) Little of Great Falls; nine grandchildren Billy, Brandon, Aubrey, Carriss, Robbie, Bailey (Logan), Colby, Kinslee, Rawley and two great-grandchildren Mason and Maverick. Siblings Sarah (Phil) Schaefer, John Little, Leslie Mullen, Robert (Loni) Little and brother-in-law Don Snow, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents Elizabeth and John Little and sister Carrie Snow.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 21 st at 11 a.m. at Croxford Funeral Home followed by a Graveside Service at Highland Cemetery in honor of his memory.

