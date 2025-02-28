Trending News + Weather (Friday, February 28, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Gorgeous, spring-like weather for our Friday. Lighter winds, sunshine, and mild temperatures. Daytime highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s for the Helena area and the Hi-Line, mid to upper 50s in central Montana, and low to mid 50s for the Hi-Line.

COMING UP:

TWEEN/TEEN NIGHT

Our Teen Night is coming up on February 28th at The Great Falls Rec Center located at 801 2nd Ave N. This event will start at 5:45 pm and end at 10:30 pm! Students in grades 5th-12th are welcome to attend. The $5 entry fee for each student can be paid onsite at the time of arrival. We will have games in the gym, arcade games, lounge areas, and craft stations available. Students will be able to choose their activities and move freely from room to room or just hang out with friends. Concessions will also be available for purchase. For more information call (406) 771-9299, or click here.

FUNDRAISER FOR EVELYN

Evelyn, who just turned 6 years old is determined to live a normal life despite being diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy. She has a lively personality, but her daily life is a struggle to survive. Evelyn's condition has advanced to the point where she requires a heart transplant and is being closely monitored by the heart failure team at Seattle Children's Hospital. The regular hospital visits are taking a toll on Evelyn and her mother, affecting them physically, emotionally, and financially. To alleviate some of the financial burden, a benefit event will be held on Saturday, March 1st, from 5-9 pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Great Falls (1501 9th St So), including a silent and live auction, 50/50 draw, and a taco bar. The proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Evelyn's transplant journey. For more information, please contact Lisa at 406-899-2250.

MARCH INTO FASHION

73rd Annual Style Show and Luncheon to support Shriners Children's Hospital. Sponsored by Great Falls Nile. Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Heritage Motor Inn in Great Falls. 11:00 am Social, Noon Luncheon and Style Show. Quilt Raffle, Door Prizes, 50-50 and Flower Sale. Introduction of Parker Shirley the 2025 Shrine Child from Great Falls. Tickets $30 must be purchased by February 14, 2025. Call 406-454-8736.

