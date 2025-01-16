Trending News + Weather (Thursday, January 16, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Thursday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: It is going to be windy along the Divide, the Rocky Mountain Front, and around Cut Bank as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. And get ready for the coldest temperatures since last winter - an Arctic front will drop temperatures into the single-digits and below zero for much of the region this weekend.



TRENDING NEWS



Great Falls shooting suspect in court. Click here.

Free exercise classes for senior citizens in Great Falls. Click here.

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Helena. Click here.

Driver dies in vehicle crash in Prairie County. Click here.

Coming soon to Great Falls: SID's Pedal Trolley. Click here.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends:

Kid: Dad, can you put the dog out?

Dad: I didn't know he was on fire!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!