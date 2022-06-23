MTN News special report: Troubled Waters - Montana's Historic Floods

On Friday, June 24, 2022, MTN News will broadcast a one-hour special about the historic flooding that has devastated parts of Montana.

The flooding was particularly devastating in several counties, notably Stillwater, Carbon, and Park.

courtesy of Stillwater County DES

The waters destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure in numerous communities, including Gardiner , Red Lodge , Laurel , and Livingston .

Courtesy Tonya Henry Flooding in Red Lodge

Flooding also affected Yellowstone National Park , which had to close for more than a week due to washed-out roads.

NPS / Doug Kraus Yellowstone National Park flooding June 2022

The special report will highlight the damage, the emergency response, and the recovery efforts that continue.

"Troubled Waters" will air on KRTV and other MTN stations on Friday at 6 p.m.