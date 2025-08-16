Obituary: Alvis "Ron" Cowie

Alvis “Ron” Cowie was born on July 4, 1936, to Al Cowie and Bessie Lovelace in Great Falls, Montana.

He started working at his parent’s bar, “The Green Lantern” selling roasted peanuts at seven years of age.

He became a lifeguard at the Mitchell Pool, enabling him to teach swimming for the Navy. He got involved with the electrical division, and while employed at the Anaconda Smelter, attended night school to be a licensed journeyman electrician.

Serving his apprenticeship at CMR High School, he hung lights in the gym and auditorium, eventually supervising the project. He was one of the first to work on the anti-ballistic missile systems. He was proud of his work, but not one to brag.

As a representative for the electrical division, he was sent abroad visiting Europe, especially enjoying Rome, and the Vatican, at the time of the Ecumencial Council.

Joining the Navy Reserve, he and his buddies traveled to San Diego every summer and were stationed on many ships, destroyers, and submarines.

His vocation sent him to work at the Cherry Point Oil Refinery in Vancouver, Washington and Coal Strip, Montana.

During this time, his love of building instilled a passion for remodeling houses, buying, selling, and rental units, starting the Airway Motel.

He owned Centennial Cleaning Service, running the business successfully for many years. As time slowed things down, he flipped a couple houses, always making friends in the neighborhood, which included Dava C.

His quick wit, blue eyes, and James Dean hairstyle made him quite recognizable. Always kind to animals, his mother and father, and impeccable manners, endearing him to many, and best friend, Brother Rex. The last project at Sun River produced a new circle, Jimmy L, Larry D, Mandy K, and the community.

He is survived by long time friend, Rick; and cousin, Shar.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

“Life is full of wonderful things, we should be as happy as kings.”

