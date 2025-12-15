Obituary: Hilton R. LaBow

Hilton R. LaBow, age 101, passed away on Friday, December 12, 2025 at Gouverneur Hospital with family members at his side. Hilton was born on July 9, 1924 in Hailesboro, NY to the late Roy E. and Gladys (Hill) LaBow. He attended Hailesboro school and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1943.

He entered the United States Army on June 24, 1943 and reported for active duty at Camp Upton, NY. After completing boot camp training, he was sent to school to be an Army medic. He immediately realized that he did not want to be a medic, so he volunteered to join a first of its kind Army unit of Mountain Ski Troopers. He served under the Army’s 10th Mountain Division’s Company E, 2nd Battalion, 85th Regiment and was trained in Camp Hale, Colorado.

Hilton fought in Italy until he was shot in battle and spent many months in various hospitals located in both Italy and in the United States. He was honorably discharged from the Army on November 23, 1945, receiving the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, European Campaign Medal and the Bronze Star Medal.

A marriage to Anita Mae Papineau ended in divorce. He later married Dorthea E. Luther on July 6, 1974. In 1979, Hilton and his wife and youngest son moved to Montana, where he lived until Dorthea passed in June of 2020. Shortly after her passing, he returned to Upstate NY to be with family.

Hilton worked for St. Joe Minerals in Balmat, NY and for Thomas, Dean and Hoskins Engineering in Great Falls, Montana until he retired. He was a member of the Gouverneur VFW and was a Boy Scout Leader and Explorer Scout Leader for many years, teaching young men of the community the survival and love of the outdoors. He was a member of the Disabled Veteran Association, a member of the 10th Mountain Divisions Big Sky Chapter and was a strong supporter of the NRA.

In his free time, he loved playing his guitar, feeding the birds and the deer, and spending quality time with family and friends from across the country. He was very honored to have served his country and felt proud to have the 10th Mountain Division’s main headquarters located 25 miles from his birthplace.

Surviving is a daughter and her husband, Linda and Eric Wagner; a daughter, Linda Fraser Seibel; a son and his wife, Joseph and Barbara LaBow; two daughters-in-laws, Sue and Connie LaBow; 18 grandchildren, and 41 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Hilton is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Dorthea; two sons, Richard and George LaBow; a daughter, Aretta (Fraser) Freed; two brothers, Jean and Ray LaBow; a sister, Helen Kennedy and a granddaughter Jeri (LaBow) Love.

Hilton loved his family and friends dearly and left a positive impression on anyone that he crossed paths with. He’s a hero and will be missed.

There will be no services for Hilton at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the French Funeral Home website.