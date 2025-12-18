Obituary: Sharron Lee Miller

A Memorial Service is being held for Sharron on April 20th, 2026, at 10 AM at Crossroads Memorial Church in Great Falls.

Sharron was born July 3rd, 1948, the first child to John Eastman and Maggie Beck Eastman followed by sisters, Susan, Bonnie, Geneva and brother, George.

Even though considered legally blind since birth, she went through the public school system receiving her diploma in early 1968 from Glasgow High School. After graduation, she worked for Social Services in Glasgow as a home attendant for the elderly for several years.

She met the love of her life Morris Miller at a summer orientation program for the newly blind in Bozeman. They married April 20th, 1985, and she became a stepmother to Morris's five children Paul, Mark, Shawn, Jim, and Lois. Morris and Sharron also took in foster children, mostly with handicap.

Even though Sharron had very little eyesight, she loved sewing and making quilts, which she often gave away as gifts or raffled off for fundraising benefits. Another of her hobbies was working in her flower beds, even though she had to be on her hands and knees in order to see the work she was doing.

Sharron had 12 nieces and nephews whom she loved to no end, and she meant the world to them.

Sharron was the hardest worker and most compassionate person this world will ever have. Helping care for Morris's mother when she became ill and being the primary caregiver for Morris when he became wheelchair bound. She was ready and willing to do anything for anybody who might need her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maggie Eastman, her sister Susan, brother George and nephew Jeremy.

She is survived by the love of her life Morris Miller; sister Bonnie (Bob) Kemp; their sons Bob Jr. and his family, and Byron Kemp and his family; Geneva (Leo) Kaschube; their daughter Maggie and family; sister-in-law Joey Eastman, her children Lacie and family; and Cassie (Austin) Page and family. Lacie provided much care and assistance to Sharron and was always there to help with Morris when Sharron was unable to. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Richard Schultz and his kids Richard Jr. and family and Chris and family; as well as Morris's five children and their families.

Sharron had many medical problems in life but always took them in stride and pushed forward. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her so very much.

Rest in peace sweet lady.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.