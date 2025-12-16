Obituary: James Walden

James Walden, aged 68, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on November 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; children, James Russell (Erin), Andrea Buls, and Jamie (Ryan) Brook; brother, Russell Walden, sister, Wendy Walden; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, all of whom brought him immeasurable, pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Walden and his mother, Jo Ann Walden.

Jim was born and raised in Great Falls and graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1975. He went on to attend Montana State University, where he studied animal science and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. His path in life naturally led him back to the land he loved. Jim devoted his career to the family farm and ranch which was his pride and joy. He poured his heart into his work, and it became both his livelihood and his legacy.

He also cherished the simple pleasures that brought his friends together. Jim lived for Bobcat football. He was one the founders of the Great Falls tailgate at Bobcat Stadium that provided a welcoming place for hundreds of fans every game day. He was also the founder of the Triangle Classic Banquet, every spring, in Great Falls. Jim truly bled blue and gold.

Jim was a lifelong martial artist and a fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo. Many people did not know this about him. He had affiliations with The World Taekwondo Federation, The USA Taekwondo Association, and the Montana Taekwondo Association. He was a heck of a fighter in his day and in the Montana tournament scene.

Jim was an instructor and coach with Big Sky Taekwondo here in Great Falls. Jim traveled and coached at many Montana events, and he coached athletes at over ten national championships under his tutelage. His pride and joy was traveling with and coaching his daughter, Jamie, who was a fighter at the nationals. He had many incredible experiences with Jamie and the other kids.

Jim will be sorely missed in our martial arts world as he was still sitting on the testing board evaluating and encouraging young taekwondo athletes. His experience was invaluable and he always put his daughter and the others he coached first. We plan on having the first Jim Walden Memorial Taekwondo Tournament in the spring of 2026.

Goodbye Master Walden and we hope you are kicking and coaching in Heaven.

Services will take place at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.