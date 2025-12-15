Obituary: Joan Marie Rabine Malady

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Marie Rabine Malady on December 12, 2025, at 82 years old. Joan was born on March 1, 1943, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Harry and Hazel Rabine, both of whom preceded her in death. She was the beloved sister of Robert Rabine (Colleen Rabine), Steven Rabine (Lee Rabine), Pam Junso (Galen Junso), and Lavinia Bonacker (John Bonacker).

Joan graduated from Strandburg High School in 1961 and, in March 1965, married Larry Malady. Together, they moved to Montana, where they raised two children, Mark Malady (Amy Malady) and Cheralynn Malady DeSautel (Victor DeSautel). In 1971, the family settled in Ulm, Montana, a community Joan called home until 1998.

Joan was a devoted and loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, Mark Griffith (Jordan McClain), Myles Malady, and Mehgan Malady Martin (Casey Malady Martin), Elly O’Connell and Cora O’Connell. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Christian Griffith, Nataleigh Griffith, and Selym Malady, who brought her endless joy.

Throughout her life, Joan’s caring nature shined in her career. She worked as a veterinary assistant at Great Falls Veterinary Clinic for Dr. Pat Doran from 1969 to 1979, and then for Dr. Kenneth Small from 1980 until her retirement in 2021, also working alongside Dr. Matthew Martin.

Joan’s love for music was woven into every chapter of her life. She grew up attending dances where her father played accordion and her brothers joined in, and she never lost her passion for dancing. Baking was another source of happiness for Joan; she delighted friends and family with her desserts and later made sweets for the Kicker's Restaurant. Her enthusiasm for life shone brightest at her children’s sporting events, where her unwavering support could always be found in the stands. She was their biggest fan come rain or shine.

Some of our fondest memories of Mom included playing pinochle and weekends at logging creek. She loved playing bunco and other games with her friends.

Active in her community, Joan was a proud member of the Cowgirls Association for many years and served as its president. Her involvement, leadership, and zest for life left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Joan’s legacy is one of warmth, resilience, and deep devotion to family and friends. She always had a smile on her face, and she had an infectious laugh. She is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and a host of relatives and friends who will forever cherish her memory. Though words cannot express the depth of our loss, we find comfort in knowing that her gentle spirit will live on in our hearts.

A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at the Great Falls Elks Lodge, 500 1st Ave South on May 9, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. We will be having food and dancing in celebration of Mom. Joan will be laid to rest in Strandburg, SD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Montana Cowgirls Association of Great Falls (send to Nancy Lemire, 67 Antelope Lane, Cascade, MT 59421) in Joan’s name, so that her legacy of kindness and generosity may continue.

Our beloved Joan Marie Malady will be dearly missed but never forgotten. May she rest in eternal peace.

