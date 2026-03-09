Obituary: Caroline (Roberts) Conklin

Caroline (Roberts) Conklin died of heart failure on December 6, 2024, in Seattle, Washington, five weeks after the death of her husband William (Bill) Conklin.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, on September 18, 1935, Caroline was the middle of three daughters of Blanche Wylie Roberts and Warren Roberts. The family moved several times during her childhood before settling in Crawfordsville, Indiana, where Caroline graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. She attended Radcliffe College, where she met Bill. They married in 1958 and settled in Great Falls, Montana to raise their family.

Caroline attended graduate school in speech and language pathology at the University of Montana in Missoula. Her work as a speech therapist in the public school system gave her summers off; she treasured this time to travel and adventure with family, including camping, hiking, sailing and taking road trips around the country.

An active member of her church communities—Church of the Incarnation, St. Francis Episcopal Church and later St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Seattle—Caroline served in numerous lay leadership roles before being ordained to the diaconate. She was admired for her beautifully written and delivered sermons, where her intellect, creativity, and charisma served messages of hope and healing. Caroline also authored four books—two arising from her work with the church and two mystery novels—and contributed to Guideposts magazine for many years.

In 2003, Caroline moved to Seattle—Bill followed a few years later—to be close to family and help raise grandchildren. They thrived on Seattle’s cultural offerings and took advantage of the city’s lifelong learning opportunities. Caroline traveled extensively, typically with Bill and often with additional family or friends from Montana. They also maintained a cabin in Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front, where they hosted family and friends in the summers. After moving to the retirement community Aljoya in 2020, they continued an active social life, hosting gatherings, dining with friends, and attending cultural and educational events.

Caroline was a proud and dedicated mother and grandmother, guiding her children and grandchildren with careful attention and steady presence. Together, she and Bill built a life centered on family and were loyal and devoted to each other throughout their 70 shared years. She kept up with extended family living across the country and abroad, including her two sisters and their many cousins – a talented, loving, and playful clan. Caroline had a keen intellect, an animated and creative mind, deeply held convictions, and a wry sense of humor. Beloved by family and friends, she was an inspiration to many and will be deeply missed.

Caroline was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her sons Thomas and Matthew, and her sister Jean Katharine Roberts. She is survived by her sister Harriet Edith Roberts, her daughters Mary Snell and Sarah Frey, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Condolences to the family may be sent care of Sarah Frey at 437 NE 72nd Street, E525, Seattle, WA 98115 or sadiekatefrey@gmail.com

A funeral service to honor the lives of both Caroline and Bill will be held at Church of the Incarnation, 600 3rd Avenue North, Great Falls, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 10:00 AM.