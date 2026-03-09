Obituary: William Conklin

William “Bill” Conklin (age 89) passed away peacefully on November 1, 2024, in Seattle, Washington. The cause of death was cancer.

Born in Boise, Idaho on April 30, 1935, Bill was one of four sons of Russel Conklin and Dorothy (Bennington) Conklin. His family moved to Great Falls in 1945, and he was a member of the GFHS class of ‘53. Bill then studied at Harvard University, and after graduating in 1957, married college classmate Caroline Roberts. Together they moved back to Montana to attend graduate school and raise a family. Bill attended law school at the University of Montana and established a law firm in Great Falls with colleagues, where he practiced until 2006. Upon retiring, he and Caroline moved to Seattle to be near family.

A devoted husband and family man, Bill was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren and provided them guidance and encouragement in all realms of life – from how to think about educational, financial and life goals; to enthusiastic instruction in outdoor pursuits; to modeling how to be a good person and a positive contributor to society. He was a dedicated outdoorsman who hunted, fished, skied, camped and sailed, but most of all loved to hike, especially in one of his favorite Montana locales, Glacier Park. He delighted in hosting friends and family at his and Caroline’s cabin in the Rocky Mountain Front, where he took guests fishing, canoeing and on long drives and hikes, sharing his passion for and knowledge of Montana history and the area’s landscape, geology and wildlife. Bill was also a lifetime musician and music lover, who played piano daily most of his life, taking lessons into his 70’s. A longtime supporter of the Great Falls Symphony, he served for many years on their board, including as president. Additionally, Bill and Caroline loved to travel, and throughout their 70 years together saw much of the country and the world, making new friends wherever they went.

It was easily apparent to all who had good fortune to meet him that Bill was friendly, gregarious and intelligent, passionate about whatever he was learning, kind, generous and funny. He could converse on any topic and was actively involved with community wherever he lived. He participated in the arts, civics and politics, and kept up ongoing study of science, history, literature and the natural world. He loved to attend live performances, play games, go for long walks and hikes alone or with friends, and engage in lively debates, and his sense of humor remained intact to the end. Bill was fiercely loyal to his friends and unfailingly devoted to his family. Through his work and community involvement, his wide net of friendships, and his strong ties to family, Bill provided guidance, strength and joy to countless people in his long and full life. He will be deeply missed by so many.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Richard, Robert and Russell, and his sons, Thomas and Matthew. He was survived by his wife Caroline Conklin, who died 5 weeks later; their daughters, Mary Snell and Sarah Frey, as well as nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Condolences to the family may be sent care of Sarah Frey at 437 NE 72nd Street, E525, Seattle, WA 98115 or sadiekatefrey@gmail.com

A funeral service to honor the lives of both Caroline and Bill will be held at Church of the Incarnation, 600 3rd Avenue North, Great Falls, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 10:00 AM.