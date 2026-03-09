Obituary: Amanda Elaine Pelley

Amanda Elaine Pelley was born on March 28, 1984, at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. She went to be with Jesus on March 5, 2026, at 41 years old. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Cain Pelley; father, Robert Pelley; and two sisters, Erin Philley of Great Falls, a brother-in-law, Trevor Philly and Sarah Bond of Big Sandy Montana, a brother-in-law, T.J. Bond; and her very favorite nephew, Cyrus Bond.

Amanda has many people in her life that cared and loved her like she was their own. Being in the military, as most military families know, you meet people who become your family. They are the ones that see you through all the rough times

We have those people. She knew them as Aunties and Uncles, and I want to truly thank God for them. Those people have gotten this family through a lot of difficult times with Amanda, her sicknesses, her changes in schools and as adult, adult day care programs. I am so thankful to you all.

Amanda has touched many people. She was such a happy girl. Always smiling and giggling. She loved going for walks, getting her nails done, and in the winter the fuzziest of blankets. She loved music, her princess tent, (Fibre optic curtain) and her many projecting lights. She has had several care givers that have helped us out greatly. Amanda's favorite was Sandra Durden who was with us for 14 plus years. Thank you, Sandy, for all you did for Amanda. It has been a long road.

To all those who loved Amanda, Thank you. She was blessed to have so many people in her life that loved her. She has touched many hearts. Thank God for Heaven.

Memorial will be held on Tuesday March 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St N, Great Falls, MT 59405, with reception to follow.

