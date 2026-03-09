Obituary: Richard Lee Gebhardt

Richard “Dick” Lee Gebhardt passed away on March 2, 2026, at the age of 91. Dick was born on September 13, 1934, on a farm in Blaine County, Montana, to Carl and Katherine Gebhardt. He was raised alongside his three brothers: Dean Richard and twin brothers Wallace Alfred and Walter Albert. He later moved with his family to Chinook, Montana, where he grew up and graduated from high school.

In 1953, shortly after graduating, Dick proudly joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Wyoming. He served his country during the Korean War for four years before being honorably discharged.

Following his military service, Dick moved to Havre, Montana, where he began working at a lumber store. Not long after, he transferred to Chester to manage the lumber yard, eventually becoming the owner. Dick built a respected career there and became a well-known member of the community.

Dick had many interests throughout his life. He enjoyed woodworking and watching local sports, but his greatest passion was restoring classic cars, especially Ford models including Thunderbirds. He was an active member of the local car club and proudly participated in community parades each year.

In 2003, Dick married Lilian Estole. After retiring and selling the lumber yard, Dick and Lilian built their retirement home together, where they happily spent their years enjoying the life they created. His wife, Lilian, continues to carry his memory with the life they created.

Dick will be remembered for his hard work, craftsmanship, love of classic cars, and the life he built with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 14, 2026 at 2pm at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Chester, MT.

