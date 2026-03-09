Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Obituary: Daniel Foster Hamilton

January 22, 1950 — February 23, 2026
Daniel Foster Hamilton, aged 76, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on February 23, 2026. He was born on January 22, 1950, in Barryville, New York, to Stanley and Lila Hamilton.

Daniel was united in marriage to Eileen Phyllis Olsen, his beloved wife and lifelong companion. She preceded him in death. Daniel was also preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Lila Hamilton; and his sister, Sharon.

He is survived by his cherished family, sons, James Mackie (Adria) Leonardo, Daniel David Hamilton, and J.P. Hamilton; daughters, Laurie Anne (Dave) Cirillo, and Pamela Rose (Ed) Mackiel; as well as sister, Rebecca Lynn Larter.

Each of them carries forward his legacy of integrity, perseverance, and dedication to family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Choteau Activities in Choteau, Montana.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

