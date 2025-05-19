Obituary: Charlene Joyce (Goettel) Lester

Charlene Joyce (Goettel) Lester, aged 95, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 11, 2025, surrounded by her family at the Grandview Cottages. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. An interment service will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum with a reception to follow in the Schnider Funeral Home reception room.

Charlene was born on January 6, 1930, in Great Falls, Montana, to Cora Ann (Marcure) Goettel and Bertrand "Bert" Arthur Goettel. The youngest of three children, she was raised in Lower Sun River alongside her older brothers, Bertrand "Bert" Joseph and Robert "Bob" Forrest. She attended Russell Elementary and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1947. Afterward, Charlene worked at the Great Falls Tribune and later found fulfillment in education, working as an aide at McKinley Elementary and as a library aide at Mountain View Elementary.

On September 10, 1949, Charlene married Roy Price Lester. The couple made their home on 4th Avenue South in Great Falls where they raised their three sons, Dennis, Rick, and Randy.

Charlene and Roy shared 54 years of marriage marked by deep devotion and shared adventures. They traveled together to places such as Hawaii, Europe, Brazil, Tennessee, Canada, and Branson, Missouri, collecting memories along the way. Their life together remained strong and loving until Roy’s passing on February 3, 2004.

Charlene was a constant source of encouragement and affection to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed a birthday and always sent a card to mark the occasion. Whether attending sporting events, applauding performances, or simply asking thoughtful questions, she showed genuine interest in each child’s experiences and dreams. Her steady presence made them feel seen and supported.

She delighted in creating memorable holiday experiences, especially at Christmastime. Her home was transformed with snowmen, Hallmark ornaments, Hummels, and festive decorations that

celebrated the season. These cherished traditions were accompanied by familiar comforts such as a bowl of candy and her Christmas sugar cookies and fruitcake.

One of Charlene’s most enduring legacies was the photo albums she created and shared with loved ones. These carefully assembled collections captured family history in vivid detail, preserving moments that might otherwise be lost. Her albums became meaningful keepsakes and lasting connections to the family’s past, offering future generations a sense of identity and belonging.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents, Bert and Cora; brother and sister-in-law, Bert and Betty; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Louise; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Alene; and great-grandson, Eli.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Terri Lester of Great Falls; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Sarah Lester of Missoula; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Debbie Lester of Great Falls; eight grandchildren and their spouses; and 11 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would especially like to thank Betty Remsch and the doctors and staff at Grandview Cottages and Timbers for the companionship and excellent care they provided Charlene.

