Obituary: Daniel "Dan" Anthony Gliko

Daniel Anthony Gliko was born on July 31,1942 and passed away June 1, 2025. He died unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 82. Dan was born to Tony and Frances Gliko in Great Falls, Montana and grew up on the family ranch at the foothills of the Highwood Mountains.

He graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1960 and attended Northern Montana College where he started his flying career. He then went on to join the Montana Air National Guard in Great Falls where he served honorably for 5 years. During this time, he was also working towards his private, and then Commercial Pilot licenses, and ultimately Started Gliko Aerial Spraying in 1964.

In 1974, Dan added his commercial helicopter license to his certificate and bought his first helicopter in 1976, and Dan Gliko Helicopters was born. In 1992, Dan combined the two companies into what became Gliko Aviation Inc., when more of his family was involved with his business. Dan Accrued over 30,000 hours flying both airplanes and helicopters over his 55 year career. He was so proud that he did all that precision flying his whole career without any incidents, accidents, or violations from the FAA. A real testament to the excellent pilot and businessman he was.

Dan was also a gifted musician. In 2002, he realized his dream of building a state of the art recording studio in his home and named it Boone Productions Inc. He recorded and engineered many groups and solo acts right up until his passing. But it was family who made Dan most happy and the recording studio was a place we all bonded as the whole family are all musicians. Immediate, and extended.

In 1964, Dan was married to Carolyn Ann Tjaden, who sadly died in 1985. Dan had 7 beautiful children. In 1996, Dan met his love, Donna Maria O’Connell. They were married later that same year and shared a beautiful love story with their blended families until the time of his death.

Dan is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Dan Jr. (Lynnette), Darrell (Darcy), Scott (Holly), Charla, Travis (Carrie), Laura (Jeff), and McKenzie (Cory); stepchildren, Rebecca, Kevin (Tiffany), and Kathryn; 23 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.