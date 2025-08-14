Obituary: Marion Lona (Hyland) Lander

Marion Lona (Hyland) Lander, of Great Falls, passed away at age 73 in her home after a long, brave, and courageous battle with MDS and Leukemia.

She was born on February 17, 1952, at Great Falls Deaconess Hospital to Richard and Patricia (Godfrey) Hyland. Marion graduated from Great Falls High School in 1970, having been active in DECA and was the youngest girl, at age 16, to be installed as a Worthy Advisor in Rainbow Girls, affiliated with Eastern Star. She attended Montana State University following graduation. On November 20, 1971, she married the love of her life, Larry Lander, and they celebrated a beautiful and wonderful life together. In 1979, they welcomed their daughter, Heather, into the world and were blessed with their son, Josh, in 1985.

Marion worked in proof and bookkeeping for several years at 1st Bank West and First Interstate Bank, followed by working as a receptionist and scheduler for several medical offices in Great Falls, with her final employment being with Dr. Tacke and Dr. Hinde at Benefis West Rehab Clinic. In her retirement, she took pleasure in volunteering at Scottish Rite Speech Clinic.

She was a lifelong member of 1st Congregational UCC and was a member of BPW. She thoroughly enjoyed working with the public and making dear friends through the years.

She was strong-willed but was also playful and loving with a heart full of kindness. Marion enjoyed reading and visiting with friends and neighbors on the deck, working in her flower gardens, walking around the neighborhood, and camping at Salmon Lake and Glacier National Park. She loved feeding the ducks at Gibson Park or taking a stroll at Giant Springs. Her competitive spirit shined through when playing Farkle or Five Crowns, of which she nearly always won. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, of whom she was immensely proud of, especially her precious grandchildren, who brought her tremendous happiness and love. She will be dearly missed by all and may she rest in peace.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Lander, of Great Falls, MT; her daughter, Heather Lander (Brandon Graham); her son, Josh (Jamie) Lander, and two grandchildren, Ella and Wesley Lander, all of Bozeman, MT; sisters, Linda (Denny) Naccarato of Old Town, ID; Patty (Wayne) Connell, of Reno, NV and Shelley Nelson, of Conrad, MT; brother, Donald (Sandra) Hyland, of Great Falls, MT; and aunt, Jacquelyn Brotnov, of Shoreline, WA, along with many nieces and nephews, her cat, Teddy, and grandogger, Bridger, all of whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Patricia Hyland.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Bryan Martin and the entire medical team at the Sletten Cancer Institute who showed her such kind and loving care. Even through her difficult treatment, she always managed to wear a smile and persevered with dignity with her graceful and generous soul shining through. An additional thank you to her sister, Shelley Nelson, and Benefis Hospice, for their compassionate care and support.

No public memorial service is planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Remembrances may be made in her honor to the Sletten Cancer Institute or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

