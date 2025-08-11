Obituary: Tara (Weers) Schubert

Tara (Weers) Schubert, aged 54, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of August 5, 2025. Tara was born on May 31, 1971, in Montevideo, Minnesota to Millie Cresswell Weers and Roger Weers.

Growing up in Havre, Montana, Tara reminisced about beating the boys at “drag-racing” on her hometown streets. As a 1989 Havre High graduate, Tara attended Westmar College in Iowa and the University of Montana. Finding a love for ministry and the outdoors, she then signed up for A Christian Ministry in the National Parks. Tara went on to work at Crater Lake National Park, Glacier National Park, and the U.S. Virgin Islands National Park.

She enjoyed her time as a mother and homemaker in Cornelius, Oregon, tending to her beautiful garden, before moving to Missoula, Montana. A gypsy at heart, she moved to Pennsylvania, where she developed a love for stromboli and “whoopie pies!” She then returned home to Montana, building a forever home with her husband, Richard Schubert in Ulm. Throughout the years, Tara was an avid quilter, woodworker, and DIY-er, proving that whichever medium she set out to work with, she would gracefully and creatively master. She also had a strong love for the Oregon coast, rivers, lakes, and her bathtub.

In the summer months, you could always find her in her camper at Canyon Ferry Lake, or in the woods of Lincoln, Montana. Tara always had a knack for “treasure hunting,” be it antiquing, yard sales, or second hand shopping.

In June of 2025, it was discovered that Tara had ovarian cancer. Following an unsuccessful surgery with complications, she spent her last weeks surrounded by family and friends, and her last days comfortably in the loving and safe surroundings of her home. Tara is survived by her parents,

Millie Cresswell Weers and Roger Weers of Great Falls, MT; her husband, Richard Schubert of Ulm, MT; daughter, Mary (Zach) Bain of Ulm, MT; son, Michael (Brenda) Odell of Butte, MT; daughter, Grace Schubert of Ulm, MT; grandsons, Logan and Oliver Bain; sister, Heather (Mike) Roe of Tuscon, AZ; brother, Troy (Vanessa) Ringwelski of Kathleen, GA; nephews, Nicholas and Andrew Morzinski; and countless beloved family and friends.

A memorial service for Tara will be held at the Ulm Bible Church, in Ulm, Montana at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Reception to follow. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

