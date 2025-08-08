Obituary: Pamela Marie Hansen Alfred

Pamela Marie Hansen Alfred, a faithful Christian, beloved wife and mother, and accomplished athlete and businesswoman, was born on October 11, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana, to Dale and Carol (Turner) Hansen. A gifted athlete from a young age, she won the Junior State Bowling Tournament at 10 and later helped lead the “Beautiful Blue Bison” girls’ basketball team to a 43-6 record in its first two seasons. She also played competitive softball, twice qualifying for nationals. In 1974, Pam was recruited to play basketball at Montana State University, where she started all four years and also played volleyball.

In 1978, Pam graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Health and Physical Education. After teaching and coaching in Belgrade for a year, she moved back to Great Falls, where she sold life and health insurance for Woodmen Accident and Life.

In 1981, she married Robert “Bob” Alfred; they were married for more than 43 years and had three children – Lacey, Korey and Zachary.

In 1986, Pam became a State Farm agent and served clients with dedication for nearly four decades, earning top honors and a lifetime membership in the President’s Club. At 40, she picked up tennis and was soon winning state and regional tournaments. Later, she and her doubles partner won the Senior Women’s Pickleball State Championship. In 2010, Pam became a regular golfer, playing countless rounds with Bob and friends all over the world. Along the way, she achieved the rare feat of five holes-in-one.

Pam was a devout follower of Jesus and a committed member of the Great Falls Church of Christ. She was passionate about the Bible, taking every opportunity to share her faith and study the Bible with others. Pam was a tenacious person and set out to be the best in everything she pursued. She instilled that same spirit in her three children, raising them to be honest, independent and determined adults.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2016, she faced each day with her encouraging, go-getter spirit. Though many sought to uplift her during her battle, her attitude also inspired countless people. On July 26, 2025, while visiting her son Zachary and daughter-in-law Annie in Stockholm, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband and children, claiming her ultimate victory in Jesus.

She is survived by Bob, her daughter Lacey Brown of Omaha, Korey (Hannah) Alfred of Southeast Asia and Zachary (Annie Bochu) Alfred of Stockholm, Sweden. She is also survived by four grandsons – Andrew, Robert, Alexander and Kiam – and one granddaughter – Alexis. In addition, Zachary and Annie are expecting their first son in September. Her two sisters, Stacey (Aaron) Hamilton and Kristi (Kevin) Mueller, survive her as well. She was preceded in death by her parents.

If you so wish, memorial gifts may be given to: Orphan’s Lifeline Int’l, PO Box 1100, Kalispell, Mt 59903; Mountain States Children’s Home, 14780 N. 107th Street, Longmont, Co 80504; or Echoz, 1323 Ninth Ave S, Great Falls, Mt 59405.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.