Obituary: Sharon Ann Parker

Sharon Ann (Grimm) Parker, age 77, passed away on 7/25/2025 at Peace Hospice surrounded by family. Sharon was a loving mother of three, adoring grandmother to six, and wife to Jim. Sharon was born on December 9, 1947 in Madison, Wisconsin.

She had a gypsy soul and relocated approximately 47 times in her life. Her longest stays in any location were in Pocatello, Idaho, Suburban Illinois, and finally back to Montana. In each of these locations she made and maintained friendships with people who were like family to her along with church families across the states.

Sharon was a homemaker, a Cub Scout Leader, a Stephen Minister, an Avon Lady, a bus driver, a babysitter, Manager of the Pop Shop, Quality Control Manager, but most importantly, she was Mom. She enjoyed completing and framing counted cross stitch pictures, reading John Grisham books, camping and collecting pine cones, making and gifting Christmas candy, and cheering for her children and then grandchildren’s sporting events.

Sharon leaves behind her children, Laurie (Jim) Gorence, Russ (Lisa) Parker, and Kurt Parker; Grandchildren: Zachary, Grant, Gabrielle, Jack, Casey, and Cayla. She has two remaining siblings, John (Tracy) Grimm and Geanine (Mitch) Pratt, Mother in-law Ethel Parker, in-laws Bonnie (Vernon) Andersen, Gary (Marilyn) Parker, Randy (Carie) Parker and Bruce (Dawn) Parker and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, her parents, sisters Janis and Joanne, and brother Don.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held in the future.

