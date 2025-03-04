Obituary: John St. Germain

John St.Germain was born September 1, 1926 and passed away March 1st 2025 surrounded by so much love. Our Dad was born in St.John, North Dakota the middle child of a lot of brothers and sisters that all pre-deceased him by many years. Growing up he could be found hunting, fishing and providing for others above himself was always a way of life. School was an afterthought with the completion only thru the 4th grade.

Our Dad didn’t need full-time schooling (although he did receive his GED later in life) as growing up taught him things most people wouldn’t ever have the knowledge of survival or grow stronger from the experience.

Enlisted one day after his 17th birthday in the Navy during WWII. He served as gunner’s mate aboard the USS ATR-32 and with the Underwater Demolition Team 1 (UDT-1) as a Frogman. He took part in surveying and beach clearing operations in the Mariana Islands and later saw combat on Iwo Jima where he was wounded. Dad was discharged in February 1946 as a Hero to many.

Kind of floundering along for years later, bettering his skills as a construction worker and an incredible outdoorsman all the while living with passion and persistence. Whether he was hunting or fishing he would always be found with one of his Airedale dogs and a Horse. Traveling through Stevensville, Montana looking for life and looking for work Dad showed up at a hotel with his dog named Wanda and his horse named Betsy and came upon our Mom. Through all their years together Dad would always say our Mom was the “best thing that ever happened to him.” Never a truer statement.

Sharing over 58 of the best years of his life, born to them was Chris in 1966 and Michelle in 1969 and of course, several dogs and horses.

Dad worked construction all over Montana, building missile silos in Valier, Army Corp of Engineers in Utah and even a small stint with Boeing in Seattle and finally retiring as a Civilian Contractor at Malmstrom Air Force base.

Always loving us and making sure we had everything we needed was Dad’s main goal in life. Those missing our Dad are our Mom, Linda, son, Chris (Anna, Granddaughters, Alyssa and Meghan), Me (Michelle, Granddaughter Samantha and Grandson John), Brother and Sister-in-law Larry and Louise, special nieces and nephews – Barb, Laura, Dean, Lori, Kambree, Kelsi, Jake and Todd. And special friends that ever-crossed paths with Dad.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.