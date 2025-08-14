Obituary: Carmen Ann Laverdure

Carmen Ann Laverdure, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Carmen was born on June 19, 1952, at Fort Belknap to John and Elizabeth (Brown) Whiteford. She grew up with eight brothers and sisters.

She completed her GED. She worked for 20 years at Sailboat Bingo Hall as a Bingo attendant and a bookkeeper before retiring to be a homemaker.

She was a member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana. She loved her family and spending time with everyone, especially her grandchildren. She would also play Bingo, go gambling on occasion, and bowling.

Carmen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ralph Laverdure Jr of Great Falls; daughter, Judy Laverdure of Great Falls; sisters, Thelma Speck, June Price, Margie Komotios, and Pauline Jegtvig; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ralph and Leon; brothers, George, Jimmy, Carl, and Babe; and parents, John and Elizabeth.

There are no services, per her request.

