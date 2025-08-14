Obituary: Douglas "Doug" Carlyle Day

Douglas “Doug” Carlyle Day, age 77, of Ulm, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, at Benefis East Hospital.

Doug’s early life and family: Born in Great Falls, Montana, he was the beloved son of William “Bill” and Eunice (Kennedy) Day. Douglas married his high school sweetheart, Bonna Cheree Pfeifle, in 1966. Together, they shared 59 devoted years of marriage, building a life rooted in love and partnership.

Doug’s career and community: Doug dedicated about 30 years to Hines Motor Supply, serving as Parts Manager before retiring. After stepping away from his long-term position, he spent several years as a semi-truck driver, hauling products across the United States. Later, he enjoyed driving tourists back to their vehicles after floating the Smith River, sharing his love of the outdoors with others.

Doug’s Passions and Pastimes: In his younger years, Doug was passionate about racing dirt bikes, a sport that brought both excitement, and eventually, some knee troubles. He was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, sharing these pursuits with his children. Doug taught his son and daughter the skills needed for successful fishing and wildlife hunting, often taking the family on camping trips throughout Montana and into Canada. Their adventures included their family cat, MewMew, and the thrill of catching large pike, with Doug steadying his children as they reeled in their impressive catches.

Doug’s Legacy and Remembrances: Douglas was known as a devoted husband and father, as well as a loyal friend to many. His time at Hines Motor Supply and his active lifestyle fostered numerous friendships and connections throughout the community. Those who knew him will deeply miss his company, the shared laughter over cold Bud Lights, and the warmth of recalling cherished memories together.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice (Kennedy) Day and William “Bill” Day. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonna C. Day; son, Jeffrey (Kimberely) Day and their son, Christopher Sweet; daughter, Laurie A. Day (Martin Olson); brothers, Gary Day and Bill (Billie) Day; grandchildren, Justin Douglas Day, Bridgett Ann OIson, and Krista Marie Olson; and great-grandchildren, Dallas, Day, Madden Day, Bailey Day, Daenerys Day, and Lillianne Day.

The family plans to spread Doug’s ashes at a later date at his favorite hunting grounds, alongside his father. His daughter is going to restore Doug’s cherished truck which has a ton of hunting memories along with other adventures, honoring a legacy of love, adventure, and togetherness.

