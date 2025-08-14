Obituary: Floyd "Cliff" Clifford Hobbs

Floyd “Cliff” Clifford Hobbs, 82, of Great Falls, Montana, was called home by our Lord on August 10, 2025, following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Cliff was born on April 5, 1943, in Sterling, Colorado to Floyd Clifford Hobbs Sr. and Wilda Jean Hobbs. Cliff was the second oldest of seven siblings.

Cliff graduated in the class of 1961 from Sterling High School in Sterling Colorado and proudly served in the Army reserves.

In 1965, Cliff married Vicki Bradley, of Denver, Colorado, and together they welcomed two daughters, Tiffany VanDyke and Jennifer Tobin. The couple later divorced. In 1978, Cliff married Gayle Decker of Great Falls, Montana. The two built their life together in Great Falls where Cliff successfully owned Liberty Pipe in Great Falls, Montana and Rocky Mountain Pipe, in Jerome, Idaho. Cliff was an active member of the National Association of Steel Pipe Distributors.

Cliff was known for his strong work ethic, quick wit, humor, and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. Outside of work, he found joy in the outdoors—fishing, hunting, and team roping. Cliff competed in various team roping events throughout Montana and was fortunate to qualify for the Team Roping Championship National Finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, but nothing compared to the freedom he felt riding his Harley across Montana’s open roads.

A devoted family man, Cliff was blessed with five granddaughters; one grandson; and four great-granddaughters who brought him endless pride and joy.

Cliff’s legacy will live on through the love of his family, the friendships he cherished, and the countless memories he created along the way.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Decker Hobbs; his daughters, Tiffany (Jeff) VanDyke and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Tobin; five granddaughters, Victoria Whitney, Savannah (Cody) Timmer, Madison Tobin and Hailey Tobin, all of Bozeman, Montana; granddaughter, Ryleigh Gresham of Great Falls, Montana; grandson, Tyler Stiles of Fort Worth, Texas; and great-granddaughters, Leila Whitney, Blaire Whitney, and Ava Timmer of Bozeman, Montana; brothers, Virgil (Kathy) Hobbs of Aurora, Colorado, Rick Hobbs of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Greg Artzer of Pennsylvania; sister, Tonna Hobbs of Johnson City, Tennessee; and many other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Clifford Hobbs Sr.; his mother, Wilda Jean Hobbs Artzer; sister, Rosalee Jean Ervin; brother, Lloyd Hobbs; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Jade Timmer of Bozeman, Montana.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn and Mausoleum (1410 13th St. South, Great Falls). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in his honor.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.