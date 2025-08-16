Obituary: Steven Allen Hilton

Steve Hilton was a very special man who lived a full life with many ups and downs. He was born in Columbus, Georgia on 08/14/1949. He was born to a mother who had MS and passed away when he was 13 years old. He has a half-brother but their paths were broken apart many years ago. His father was also not in his life.

Steve went into the marines at age 17. He was looking for structure and the Marines were his choice. Unfortunately, it was during the Vietnam era and the first thing that happened was he was sent to Vietnam. He was over there for 13 months, many times out in the jungle on patrol. When he came back he talked little about the time unless it was with other Marines or Combat Veterans, because he always said, they were the only ones who really understood what soldiers went through in Vietnam.

When he got out of the service he moved to Alaska where he met his wife Lenarda Urdahl. They were married in 1979. Their first son, Jesse was born in Fairbanks, AK on 04/26/1983. They later moved down to Florida where their second son, Leonard was born in Dothan, AL on 01/17/1986. Not long after this the marriage dissolved and Lenarda moved back to Montana. Eventually Steve realized he wanted to be with his sons so he also moved to Montana in 1990.

He loved the Lord and spent much of his time with Him, whether going to church or reading his Bible. It was in church that he met Lana Offerdahl and their connection was strong and immediate. They started to date and on November 16, 1991, they became husband and wife. They both felt it was the best decision of their lives and were married for 33 years. Their love for each other was so special and only exceeded by their love for the Lord.

While in Great Falls, Steve learned about the Marine Corp League and quickly signed up to be a part of it. It was at a young stage and he helped get it growing even more. Sometimes, if he saw a Marine sticker on a vehicle, he would follow it until it stopped and then talk with that person about the League. We laughed about it, but that was his belief and dedication to making it grow. He was so active in it.

Below are some of his achievements with the League:

Life member of detachment 688, joined March 1999

Detachment Commandant for the League two separate times

State Commandant

National Vice Commandant for the Northwest Division twice

Judge Advocate for 1 ½ years

Marine of the year for both detachment 688 and the state

Attended other state conventions and went National for many years

Had over 15,000 hours volunteering to help veterans

He was also involved with Devil Dogs which is the fun part of the League, and they do many silly things that make them laugh. He was:

Pack leader for the state

Pound Dog robber (takes care of the money and keeping people on track)

Wrote the newsletter for many years

He helped with the Veterans Memorial while it was getting started.

Steve leaves behind the love of his life Lana. He also leaves behind his sons Jesse (Savannah), Shayla, Saydee, and Jayse. Leonard and children Connor, Teighen, and Nicholas. Lana’s son Jeff (Pattie), Bailey, Noah, Carter, and Abigail. Also, Paul (Maya), Tori, Zack, Zane, and Satria.

What more can you say about a man that shares of his time and money to help others? He loved our Country, his family, friends and all the soldiers. He will be missed so much, but he is happy in the presence of our Lord and that is the way we need to think of him now. I love you, Steve.

