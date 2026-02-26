Obituary: Gordon Kinzler

"Where are you from?" This simple question was Gordon's signature greeting—a genuine invitation into conversation that revealed the heart of who he was. Whether sitting on a hospital bed, volunteering at the detention center, resting on a bench at Disneyland, or walking through the halls of the many schools where he taught hundreds of students over the years, Gordon had an extraordinary gift for making people feel seen, heard, and valued. He didn't just ask about your story; he genuinely cared about the answer.

Gordon was born on the family farm southwest of Gackle, North Dakota, in Logan County, on February 13, 1938. He grew up in a farmhouse that lacked modern conveniences, but what it lacked in comfort, it made up for in character-building resilience. Those humble beginnings shaped a man who worked tirelessly throughout his life to build a home filled with family, laughter, and love.

At Gackle High School, Gordon played football and ran track, displaying the determination and team spirit that would define his approach to life. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country with honor in Vietnam. He carried immense pride in his service and could often be found wearing his Vietnam Veteran hat and sporting a smile.

Upon returning home from Vietnam, Gordon enrolled at Ellendale College, where he earned his teaching degree and met the love of his life, Luella Wagner. The couple briefly lived in Rapid City before finding their true home in Fairview, Montana, where they both continued their careers in education. They were married 54 years before Luella passed away in 2020.

One of Gordon's greatest joys was becoming a father. He would often tell the story of going to the hospital expecting one baby but coming home with two—his twin daughters, Melissa and Marti, in a "two-for-one" blessing that doubled his joy. Five years later, the family welcomed a son, Travis.

Gordon's love for children was evident in everything he did. After many years as a classroom teacher, he became the K-12 guidance counselor for the Fairview Warriors, where he worked with students for over 25 years. After retiring from Montana, he worked in Williston, North Dakota, for several years in elementary schools.

When his children grew and started families of their own, Gordon embraced his role as "Grandpa" with enthusiasm. He became Grandpa for the first time in 1992, and eventually to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was everyone's biggest fan—never missing a sporting event, kindergarten graduation, school play, choir or band concert. When he couldn't attend in person, he tuned in online, his heart always present. He thoroughly enjoyed his NFHS subscription.

After retiring from North Dakota, Gordon and Luella moved to Great Falls to be closer to their grandchildren. Gordon made new friends at the Peak where he exercised, in the gym watching kids play sports, at church, and in his weekly wood carving group. He loved sharing his hand-carved, hand-painted Santa Clauses and snowman ornaments during the holidays.

Gordon had a deep love for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping, and delighted in teaching kids how to hunt and fish. He taught patience, respect for nature, and the joy of simple moments.

Gordon was always working on projects with infectious enthusiasm: wood carvings, hand-cut lodgepole furniture, polished agates, coin collecting, and geodes. He built a homemade cabin on the banks of the Missouri River that became his pride and joy—a gathering place where he hosted family and friends with hot dogs and hamburgers, yard games, firewood, s'mores, and endless projects. It was there, surrounded by the people he loved most, that Gordon was truly in his element.

Wherever Gordon went, he brought joy and connection. His Catholic faith was a cornerstone of his life, guiding his actions and inspiring his service to others. He led by example for his three children, Melissa Kinzler (Great Falls, MT), Marti Vining (Kevin, Great Falls, MT), and Travis Kinzler (Nancy, Bozeman, MT); seven grandchildren, Haley Vining (Kareem Jamaar), Hannah Vining, Lukas Vining (Madison Huffman), Sam Vining (Madi Payne), Zachary Kinzler, Simon Kinzler, and Mia Kinzler; and two great-grandchildren, Ell Jamaar and Jack Vining. In addition, Gordon is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luella Kinzler; his parents, Bill and Martha Kinzler; his brothers, Eugene Kinzler and Ken Kinzler; and his sister, Sheila Huber.

Gordon will be deeply missed, but his legacy lives on in every person who learned to ask, "Where are you from?" A Funeral Mass will be held sometime this summer.

The family is deeply grateful to Mary Gray, FNP, and her nurse, Kassidy Reynolds, and other staff for their unwavering compassion and care for Gordon and Luella over the years.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish in Great Falls.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.