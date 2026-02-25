Obituary: Johnelle "Joyce Agnes" Howanach

Sister Johnelle was born in Great Falls, Montana on March 2, 1934, at The Columbus Hospital. She resided in Belt, Montana, with her parents and older sister. She graduated from Belt High School in 1952. She attended Montana State University in Missoula, Montana. It is now known as The University of Montana.

After two years she attended Holy Name College in Spokane, Washington. In January of 1956, she entered Ottumwa Heights, Ottumwa, Iowa. That is when she became Sister Johnelle Howanach. She continued her education in Davenport, Iowa, majoring in music. Her first placement was in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her second placement was in Bettendorf, Iowa. She then spent eleven years teaching music at St. Mary’s in Great Falls.

Her teaching was put on hold when her parents, in Belt, were no longer able to care for themselves. Johnelle then went home to care for them until they passed. While their estate was being settled, she took lessons to be a foster parent.

While she was teaching music at St. Mary’s she had formed a pep band. Later while caring for her parents, she gave private music lessons. Her father passed in 1976, her mother in 1983. She gave guitar lessons to a young boy who later became the Bishop of the Diocese of Eastern Montana. His name is Father Jeff Fleming.

In 1982, Sister Johnelle started working with the Mayor of Belt to have the Jail in Belt, added to the National Historic Register. This stopped the demolition of this historic building. The city then renovated the jail to finish documentation.

In 1982, Johnelle became the guardian of a little girl named Caroline Rose Mountain. When Johnelle first saw "Lissie" at the hospital, she seemed nearly unresponsive. That is what prompted Johnelle to take classes to become qualified to foster.

Lissie's birth certificate had been changed to Melissa Clark. Her former adoptive parents had failed to provide proper care for her, and she was not thriving. Having the experience of being a nun and caring for declining parents had not prepared Johnelle to raise a child. It was a challenging task, but the joy of watching Lissie grow and bloom was extremely rewarding.

After taking Lissie to foster, Johnelle studied the effects of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and later both she and Lissie traveled, giving talks of this condition.

Johnelle and Lissie also established a small business called Lissie’s Luv Yums, after receiving grants for the Montana Rural Institute and Montana Jobs Training Partnership to start the business. They purchased products and equipment and Lissie learned to bake biscuits and make change. They were advertised in magazines supporting the development of business for people with disabilities. Johnelle and Lissie sold dog biscuits all over the county including New York and California.

Johnelle also worked with local Great Falls groups to walk the streets of Great Falls to gather interest in getting legislation through to secure justice for Barry Beach. Barry had been incarcerated for many years for a crime he insisted that he had never committed. The group worked with Montana Legislators getting four bills, unanimously passed, that led to Barry Beaches’ release to live a fully productive life. He is now a successful businessman.

Johnelle’s civic mindedness also played out in joining a concerned citizens group to establish rip rap along Little Belt Creek. It still stands strong.

Johnelle was preceded in death by her parents, John Michael and Flora Theresa (Krier) Howanach and sister, Florence H Schumacher.

She is survived by her daughter, Lissie Clark; niece, Suzanne (Scott) Billingsley and family; and nephew Mike (Mary) Schumacher.

Mass will be on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Ann’s. The vigil will be on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Ann’s.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Hosanna Home and St. Ann’s Cathedral, both of Great Falls.

