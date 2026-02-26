Obituary: Mae Fifield

Mae Fifield passed away on February 19, 2026, of natural causes, two weeks shy of her March 6,1933, birthdate.

She was married to the deceased Louie Fifield in 1950. They had seven children, Lois (Tim), Lolly, Terry (deceased)(Barbara), Denny (deceased), Ronnie (Mi Chong), Rick (deceased), and Jason (deceased)(Becky Price); 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mae worked for many years for the Great Falls School District as a crossing guard and for transportation services. She was also a newspaper deliverer for the Great Falls Tribune. for many years.

She loved to walk the River Trail and at the mall every day. Cremation has taken place and a family memorial service will occur at a date yet to be determined.

