Obituary: Phyllis Jean Caudill

Phyllis Jean Caudill, lovingly known as Peaches by her husband, passed away on February 17, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. A Funeral Service is being held on Saturday February 28, 2026, at 1PM at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, Montana with a visitation at 12PM.

Jean was born on February 12, 1935, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to James Monroe Davis and Pauline Davis (Maynard). She was raised in Pikeville, and eventually her family relocated to Ashland, Kentucky. She graduated from Ashland High School. Ashland is where she met the love of her life, Jack David Caudill. Jack was in the Air Force and had come home from Korea to be stationed in Tampa, Florida, but decided to go home to Kentucky to see his parents. Prior to him coming home, Jean was friends with his girlfriend. His girlfriend showed Jean a picture of him and Jean told her that when he came home, she was going to take him away from her. They both laughed. Jack saw Jean in red short shorts and a yellow blouse with long blonde hair and that’s all it took.

Three days after he met her, he proposed. Jack had to go to Florida for 6 months, but he came back as soon as he could, and they got married on January 8, 1954. Their adventure started in Florida, and they spent their life living all over the world. They also lived in Okinawa, Japan, Germany, Indiana and Great Falls, Montana. Jean was the love of Jack’s life, and he was the love of hers. Their love continued for 72 years. They were two but they became one. She will be forever missed and loved for an eternity. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could have been blessed to have.

Jean and Jack had four children, and spending time with and caring for her family was her main priority. Aside from being an amazing wife and mother, Jean loved quilting and she won a first-place award for it. She would often sew the families’ clothes. She also enjoyed painting, doing crossword puzzles and regular puzzles with Jack. Jean loved going for walks in the park.

Jean was survived by her husband, Jack David Caudill; daughters, Sandra Hess (David) and Teresa Shumaker; sons, Jack David Caudill (Jan) and John Wesley Caudill; grandchildren, Jason Shumaker, John Shumaker (Racheal), Zachary Shumaker (Tonya), Amanda Marx (Harry), David Hess (Amanda), James Hess (CJ), Kirsten (Tom), Stacey Perkins, Kevin Caudill, Johnny Caudill, and Hannah Caudill; 17 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.

Everyone who knew Jean loved her. She had the kindness and love to connect with everyone.

“What if every time you think of her it’s because she’s telling you a story about you in heaven and it makes you smile.”

