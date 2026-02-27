Obituary: Jo Elyn Jane Ball

Jo Elyn Jane Gilstad was born July 3, 1934, to Joe and Eleanor Gilstad in River Falls, WI. Jo and her parents relocated to Great Falls, Montana where Jo would attend school and graduate from Great Falls High.

She worked several jobs supporting her six children from two previous marriages until she met Charlie Ball at the Brass Rail. They moved to Big Sandy where they owned and operated the Mint Bar and Café. Jo was an avid collector, loved to browse and bargain. This would lead her to owning several pawn shops.

Jo had several bragging rights in life, but touring Air Force One privately with close family was a special highlight. She loved to laugh, create and write quotes. A personal quote left in view for daily inspiration read “Jo, always keep your sense of humor.” She always looked her best – the more sparkles the better. She was fond of her cats and enjoyed caring for them and the unconditional love they gave her in recent years.

She is survived by her sons, Brad (Rhonda) Davey and Don (Sharon) Ball; daughters, Darcie Davey, Kari Paul-Lamb, and Shannon (Tim) Heisler; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

Jo Elyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ball; sons, Kirk and Kelly Davey; daughter, Stephanie Paul; and grandson, Adam Davey.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.