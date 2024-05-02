Obituary: Kevin Bowers

Kevin Bowers was born on December 30, 1951. A cherished father, devoted husband, and veteran, peacefully passed away in his sleep on Sunday morning, April 28, 2024. He is survived by his loving sons, Kevin (KP) and Christopher Bowers. Kevin's unwavering bond with the love of his life, Patt, was a testament to a love that knew no bounds.

A man of few words about his time in Vietnam, Kevin's service spoke volumes about his dedication and bravery. Following his military service, he embarked on a journey that led him to the Marshall Islands where he found both purpose and happiness alongside his beloved wife, Patt. Their time together was nothing short of extraordinary, often hailed as the pinnacle of Kevin's life.

Born to Robert and Eileen Bowers, Kevin was one of eight siblings. His sisters, Rory, Patricia, Kathleen, Shiela; and his youngest brother, Michael fondly remember him for his remarkable character and the enduring impact he had on their lives.

