Cynthia Charlotte Steinmetz-Jackson was born on October 29th, 1957, and passed away in Great Falls, MT on July 9th, 2025, at the age of 67.

Cynthia requested that photos of her dogs be used in her obituary.

Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home and there are no services planned at this time.

