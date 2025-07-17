Obituary: Sandra Kay Reed

Sandra Kay Reed was born on September 17, 1960, in San Jose, CA to Charles and Norma Rate. She was the 3rd daughter born in a line of 7 children. She has 2 sisters and 4 brothers. When she was 2, her family moved to Salt Lake City, UT for 5 years. Yet again, Montana called them back home, this time to stay.

In October 1978, Sandy married Gerald Collier which brought to her life her son, Wesley and daughter, Elysia. Sandy and Gerald divorced after 19 years.

In 1997, Sandy married the love of her life, Jeff Reed. They were happily married for almost 28 years.

Sandra loved being a wife and a mom and grandmother. She especially enjoyed and doted on her 4 grandchildren. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crocheting, and cooking. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do or try to do.

She was always happy and welcoming to everyone she met, and she always had a beautiful and ready smile.

There were 2 things that were most important in her life, her family, and she loved to talk about her God, Jehovah, sharing Bible truths with anyone who would listen. She was a full-time minister as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 19 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; mother, Norma Rate; daughter, Elysia (Aaron) Simpson; granddaughter, Ayra Simpson; grandsons, Creston, Jaxon, and Hazon Young; daughter-in-law, Ashley (Aaron) Collier Burtis; sisters, Kathy (Dirk) Luchsinger and Robin Harrison; brothers, Terry, Scott, Shawn, and Kevin Rate; and nieces and nephews (at least 19).

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and son, Wesley Collier.

She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed. She loved to teach the Bible truth about a resurrection to life again on a paradise earth, and we look forward to being reunited with her very soon.

