Obituary: Jill Beth Storbakken

Jill Beth Storbakken, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, nurse, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2025, surrounded by love. She was 68 years old.

Born on August 3, 1956, in Williston, North Dakota, to Mel and Lucy Storbakken, Jill grew up in the small but lively town of Appam, ND, where her parents owned and operated the local mercantile. Jill quickly became the talk of the town—known for her spirited nature, quick wit, and undeniable charm. At two years old, the family moved and decided to make Great Falls, MT their home. Jill graduated from Charles M. Russell High School and went on to study nursing at Northern Montana College in Havre. While in college, she and her closest nursing friends created countless memories, raising a little ruckus and forming lifelong bonds. After graduation, she found her calling as an ICU night nurse at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, MT. For over 40 years, Jill dedicated her life to nursing, with most of those years spent caring for patients in the ICU. In the final decade of her career, she served on the PACT team, where her empathy and sharp clinical skills continued to change lives.

Jill married George Tomlinson, and together they welcomed two daughters, Molly and Megan. Though Jill and George later divorced, they remained close as they raised their girls. Later in life, Jill found companionship and love again, with Greg Hanson and built a lasting friendship filled with shared laughter and mutual support. Of all her titles in life, "Grandma" was her favorite. Her two grandsons, Bryley and Kavik, were the light of her life. Jill could always be found at their games, concerts, or simply making them laugh—her love for them knew no bounds.

Jill had a vibrant spirit and an enormous heart. She was the kind of person who made everyone feel like family. Whether it was through her work in the ICU, her fierce loyalty as a friend, or her unwavering support as a mom and grandma, Jill's generosity and kindness left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her. She leaves behind a world that is just a little dimmer without her bright light. Jill’s legacy of compassion, strength, and love will continue to live on through her family and all the lives she touched.

She is survived by her daughters, Molly Tomlinson and Megan Schaak; grandsons, Bryley and Kavik; sisters, Jaylin Wollan and Tami Radney; dear friend, Greg Hanson; along with many extended family members, friends, colleagues, and grateful patients. Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Mel and Lucy; and ex-husband, George.

No formal services will take place. A celebration of Jill’s life will be held at her most favorite place on earth, Cannon Beach, OR, in the summer of 2026. Jill’s Facebook page will remain open, and all are welcome to post memories or final words there.

