Obituary: Tena Amaryllis (Gjefle) Boberg

Tena Amaryllis Boberg (Gjefle) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the afternoon of July 14, 2025. She was born on January 18, 1945, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Burton Gjefle and Gabriela Kadavy Gjefle. Tena and her family eventually moved, and she was raised in the Midwest and graduated high school in Houston, Minnesota.

In 1968, Tena married Daniel Boberg and even though their marriage ended in divorce, they had two wonderful sons, Darin and Derek.

After graduating from high school, Tena went on to work in retail stores in Minnesota and New York. She also worked in county offices in California, Wisconsin and Montana. She worked as a Postmaster in Raynesford, MT, which she retired from in 2007. After retirement, she worked at the Visitor Information Center for Great Falls, MT.

Tena’s favorite hobby was enjoying time with her family and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Burton and Gabriela Gjefle; brother: Paul Gjefle; and sister-in-law: Linda Gjefle.

She is survived by her sons: Darin (Angela) Boberg of Raynesford, MT, and Derek (Heather) Boberg of Great Falls, MT; sister: Aelene Faecke of Bemidji, MN; brother: Gerald Gjefle of Fallbrook, CA; and grandchildren: Dillon, Kaitlyn, Kailey and Kamryn.

A private family burial will be taking place. There will be a public reception on August 9, 2025, at 1PM at the Black Eagle Community Center.

