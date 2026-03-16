Obituary: Linda Lou Robinett

Linda Lou Robinett, 67, passed away on March 4, 2026 in Lewistown, Montana after a lifelong illness surrounded by family in peace. Linda was born on November 28, 1958 to Elizabeth Margaret Trainor and Edward Allan Novy in Great Falls, Montana.

Linda’s adult years and her happiest memories in life began in Oregon where she raised her two daughters almost single handedly. She was a very independent woman who always worked hard so she could enjoy life the way she saw fit.

She was a paralegal for many years in Portland and was quite successful in her chosen career especially considering she never had formal education in the field of law. Linda was a people magnet, her personality attracted people from all walks of life and she was a proven leader in all that she did in life.

After her daughters were grown she decided to leave Oregon and return to her home state Montana to be closer to her parents and help run the family business.

Linda is survived by her father, John Trainor, her daughters, Rebecka (Chad) Lewis and Donita Morris, grandchildren, Allen Morris III, Krystina Morris, Holly Morris, Heaven Robinett, and Aiden Lewis, her great grandchildren, Paisley, Patrick, Rozelinn, and Octavius, her ex-husband Forrest Sippey, her sisters, Nancy Magner, Rana Croft, and August Turner, and a brother Daniel Novy.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth Margaret Trainor and Edward Novy and a brother Timothy Trainor.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made in her name to the Cascade County Animal Shelter or one of your choice since Linda was a lover of all animals especially dogs.